Atletico Madrid turn attention to defensive targets following Memphis Depay signing

With Memphis Depay’s incoming transfer set to be announced imminently, Atletico Madrid have secured one piece of their puzzle for the second half of the season.

Joao Felix’s departure to Chelsea left a hole in the attacking department, and Depay is the one entrusted to be his replacement. Atleti head coach Diego Simeone will be hopeful that Depay can help solve their goalscoring issues.

Another area that Atleti are keen to address this month is in defence. Simeone has been disappointed with the efforts of his backline, and at least a couple of likely to be moved on. Felipe has been heavily linked with a move, with Everton and Wolves both interested, while fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest want Mario Hermoso.

With two possibility of their way out, at least one incoming will be required. Leicester City outcast Caglar Soyuncu looks to be set on a transfer to the Spanish capital, and Marca report that Atleti’s next move after Depay will be to secure the signing of the Turkish international.

Soyuncu will likely join Atleti when his Leicester contract expires at the end of the season, but he could join this month if Felipe does leave the club.