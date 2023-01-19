Atletico Madrid confirm ongoing transfer negotiations with Barcelona for Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay looks set to move from Barcelona to Atletico Madrid, with the clubs having agreed a fee for the Dutch forward on Wednesday.

Depay has struggled for playing time under Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez this season, having been reduced to just four appearances in all competitions. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Barca made the decision to cash in on the 30-year-old.

Depay travelled to Madrid on Thursday to conduct medical tests ahead of his move to Atleti. Although the deal hasn’t been finalised, Depay was spotted training alongside his new teammates on Thursday afternoon.

Atletico Madrid clarified that Barcelona have allowed Depay to train with the club despite the deal between the two clubs having not been completed yet. Atleti also confirmed that negotiations are ongoing with Barca for Depay’s transfer.

Diego Simeone will be hopeful that Depay will be available for this weekend’s La Liga match against Real Valladolid.

Image via Atletico Madrid