Alvaro Morata welcomes unofficial new signing to Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid made it through what shaped up to be a potentially tricky Copa del Rey match against Levante, helped on their way transfer guru Alvaro Morata. The Spanish number nine scored the opening goal in their 2-0 victory, before welcoming what may well be his new strike partner to the club.

Speaking to TVE after the game, Morata highlighted the importance of the victory for morale.

“It’s always easier when you win, life is happier when you win.”

MD carried his comments, before Morata was asked about Barcelona forward Memphis Depay, who is supposed be joining Atleti on Thursday.

“Top player, welcome, Atletico is a place where you will surely be happy. We look forward to it and we welcome with open arms to anyone who comes to help.”

Memphis missed Barcelona training on Wednesday afternoon, after Xavi told the media that he would be speaking to Memphis about his future earlier in the day.

How Diego Simeone chooses to use Memphis will be a topic of much intrigue. Memphis traditionally operates best with a natural striker, in this case likely Morata, but Simeone might be reluctant to start two forwards and Antoine Griezmann in his side. Only infrequently did he do so with Joao Felix in the team, even if Memphis and the Portuguese play different roles.