Agent of Real Valladolid star Ivan Fresneda spotted in London amid Arsenal links

Talented young right-back Ivan Fresneda appears to be working out his next move, with the great and the good of European football pursuing his signature.

Fresneda has burst onto the scene this season, after making his debut towards the end of the last campaign. Formerly of the Real Madrid academy, Fresneda is a sizeable, powerful full-back with bite to him.

According to Caught Offside, Fresneda’s agent has been spotted in London, as he works out where best to take his client. In a recent interview with RadioMarca, he stated that he only attempts to bring his client options when a potential deal needs only his signature, which suggests that any deal will be a little way down the line.

Ben Jacobs remarked to Caught Offside that Arsenal are looking at Fresneda as a potential option to compete with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Ben White.

“Away from attacking players, Arsenal are potentially in the mix for a right-back as well – Ivan Fresneda will be one to watch.”

“There’s a variety of clubs tracking him at the moment, and his agent has been in London speaking to various Premier League clubs, so we’ll see how that one develops.”

This tallies with recent information from Fabrizio Romano, who believes that Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus are also looking at the Blanquivioleta.

If Fresneda does leave in the January, it could cost Valladolid many millions. His release clause is thought to be set at around €10m currently, a figure which will rise to €30m should he reach 22 senior games. Currently sat on 13, timing will be crucial for La Pucela.

Image via Ion Alcoba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images