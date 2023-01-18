Youngster training with Barcelona first team ahead of Copa del Rey tie

With Barcelona taking on third tier side Ceuta in the Copa del Rey last 16 tie on Thursday, head coach Xavi Hernandez may use the game as an opportunity to give game time to those who have not been regular starters this season.

The likes of Eric Garcia, Franck Kessie and Ferran Torres are all likely to start on the north coast of Africa, with Xavi likely to rotate his squad following Sunday night’s glorious victory over Real Madrid in Riyadh.

Youngsters may also get a chance to prove themselves. One that is in line for an appearance this week is Angel Alarcon, who has impressed for Barca’s U19 side this season. The forward has mustered 12 goals so far, three of which have come in the UEFA Youth League.

Sport report that Alarcon is training with Xavi’s first team, as has been included in the squad for Thursday’s trip to Ceuta. The 18-year-old is likely to start on the bench, but may be in line to make his debut should Xavi decide so.

Image via Sport