Yannick Carrasco move still on for Barcelona despite Memphis Depay deal

Memphis Depay’s impending move to Atletico Madrid means that Barcelona will require a replacement for the second half of the season.

The Dutchman will move to the Spanish capital in the next couple of days, with Atleti having agreed a deal with the la Liga leaders for his transfer. For Thursday’s Copa del Rey tie against Ceuta, Depay’s place in the squad has gone to young striker Angel Alarcon.

Looking ahead, another player is likely to be brought in to cover for the rest of the season. Yannick Carrasco was one that has been linked with a move to Catalonia, with a swap deal planned with Depay heading the other way. With the Dutch forward’s move, it was expected that a move for Carrasco would collapse.

Instead, Sport report that Barcelona are still pushing for a loan deal for the Belgian winger, and feel that a deal is now more likely because of the sale of Depay to Atleti.

Even if they can’t secure his signing this month, Barca may still move for Carrasco in the summer.