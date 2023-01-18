Yannick Carrasco contradicts own agent Pini Zahavi on Barcelona links

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco was revolutionary for Los Colchoneros when he returned from Chinese football, contributing in a major way to their La Liga title two seasons ago. However as Atleti’s fortunes flounder, Carrasco has been linked with a second exit from Civitas Metropolitano.

That is according to his own agent. There had been rumours of a potential swap deal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid for Memphis Depay and Yannick Carrasco. On Tuesday, Carrasco’s agent Pini Zahavi confirmed that it was a possibility.

However the Belgian winger has stepped off the verge and reaffirmed his commitment to Atletico. MD reported his comments.

“Right now I am only thinking about Atleti. All the players have to be 100% committed to fight together for the objectives,” stated Carrasco.

It is no surprise to hear Carrasco reiterate his commitment to Los Rojiblancos, regardless of whether there is interest or not. The alternative risks making him a pariah at the Metropolitano. As has been seen in the past, players leaving for Barcelona, the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Arda Turan, has not gone down well. Even when Griezmann decided to stay the summer before he left for Camp Nou, it caused the Atleti crowd to turn on him.