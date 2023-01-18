Yannick Carrasco clause inserted into Memphis Depay deal for Barcelona

Memphis Depay’s impending departure from Barcelona will mean that the club will require a replacement in the squad for the second half of the season.

Depay is set for a move to Atletico, where he is set to sign a deal until 2025. Barca will receive up to €4m for his transfer, which will allow some much needed financial breathing space for the club. They will hope that a new forward can be organised with the funds available, with a loan most likely.

If a loan deal is indeed the way that Barcelona go, a more permanent deal is likely to be organised in the summer. One player that could fit the bill for either move is Yannick Carrasco. Barca had planned a swap deal involving the Belgian winger and Depay previously, but that is dead in the water with the Dutchman’s move to Atleti almost complete.

A move at the end of the season is now more likely, and rac1 have revealed that Barcelona will have the chance to sign Carrasco in the summer. A clause has been inserted in the Depay deal which allows Barca to have the opportunity to sign Carrasco for “less than €20m”.

With Barcelona’s financial predicament, they may look to utilise this clause for Carrasco, whilst selling on the likes of Raphinha or Ferran Torres to help balance the books. If completed, it could be a bargain deal for the club.