Villarreal set to lose young forward to Premier League for €20m

Villarreal are experts at selling on their talent and replacing it, usually at a profit, but their sales have dried up of late. After investing heavily under Unai Emery, the last transfer fee they received exceeding €20m was Pablo Fornals in 2019. It means the Yellow Submarine are open for business this winter.

It looks as if Nicolas Jackson might be on his way out of Castellon. The Athletic (via Fichajes) say that Southampton are close to closing a deal for the 21-year-old. Wolves are also interested in Jackson, but must find an exit for Goncalo Guedes first. Negotiations continue, with the Yellow Submarine hoping to hit that €20m mark.

That information is corroborated by Todofichajes, who claim that a deal is most likely to be a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

Jackson has gradually become more of a factor for Villarreal over the last 12 months, with Unai Emery giving him a run at the start of the season. So far he has three goals and three assists in 24 appearances, but has fallen out favour under new manager Quique Setien. The Cantabrian has given Jackson just 18 La Liga minutes in the last four games.

While Jackson is a quick, useful and promising forward, Villarreal are unlikely to miss him majorly. Stacked with a number of young attacking talents, including Alex Baena and Yeremy Pino, the competition up front is strong at the Yellow Submarine.