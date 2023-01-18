Villarreal agree terms with Chilean international ahead of summer move

Despite a tough start under new head coach Quique Setien, Villarreal have turned their fortunes around since domestic football returned at the end of last year. Friday’s draw away at Celta Vigo in the only blip for the club over the last seven matches, having won the other six.

They will hope to keep their good form going when they take on Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey on Thursday, having already beaten Carlo Ancelotti’s side this month. Off the pitch, Setien will be keen to add signings to his squad to help push towards the Champions League places.

Instead, the only realistic moves at the moment are outgoings, with both Arnaut Danjuma and Nicolas Jackson likely to be off to the Premier League. However, the Yellow Submarine are close to a signing of their own from England, albeit one that is likely to be made in the summer.

Ben Brereton Diaz shot to stardom in 2021 for his exploits for Chile, and the Blackburn Rovers forward has remained a target for Villarreal since. With his deal at the Championship club ending in June, the Yellow Submarine have moved to secure his signature, and terms have been agreed according to The Express.

Setien will be hopeful that a transfer can be arranged this month that would see Brereton Diaz swap England for Spain, especially with two forward players expected to leave.