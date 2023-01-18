Valencia target Nico Gonzalez replacement

Valencia suffered a big blow earlier this month, with Barcelona loanee Nico Gonzalez being ruled out for much of the remainder of the season.

Gonzalez suffered a broken metatarsal in the defeat to Villarreal at the end of last month, meaning that Los Che head coach Gennaro Gattuso will need to replace the young midfielder. Andre Almeida, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Yunus Musah are two options for the Italian in the centre of the park, and another young player has been linked with a move to Estadio Mestalla.

According to Todofichajes, Unai Vencedor is who Valencia want to replace the injured Nico. The Athletic Club midfielder is a fringe player under Ernesto Valverde this season, and Los Che are hopeful that they can secure his signature for the second half of the season.

The 22-year-old will be hopeful of a move, as he looks to play more regular first team football in 2023.