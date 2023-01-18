RFEF to take disciplinary action against Cadiz president following VAR controversy

It’s safe to say that Cadiz are absolutely furious about the VAR decision that cost them victory against Elche on Monday night.

Ezequiel Ponce netted an equaliser for Elche with ten minutes remaining of the match, which proved to be the final goal of the game. VAR allowed it to stand, despite Ponce appearing to be in an offside position in the build-up.

Following the match, Cadiz released a statement in which they requested that the game be replayed from just before the goal was scored, but that notion was rejected by La Liga and the RFEF. The club’s president Manuel Vizcaino also spoke of the incident, and had some choice words for RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

“Cadiz always has the Chinese turn. Why am I going to call Luis (Rubiales)? He is interested in the Super Cup and glamour, small teams are ignored. My two points are not going to be returned to me by anyone.”

These comments looked to have landed Vizcaino in hot water, as the RFEF look set to open an investigation into his remarks, according to Sport.

Cadiz are understandably furious having lost two crucial points in their fight against relegation, and now things look set to go from bad to worse for Vizcaino.

