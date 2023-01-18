New talks between Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe over possible transfer

Real Madrid club officials expected Kylian Mbappe to be at the Santiago Bernabeu this season, with the Frenchman set to join on a free transfer following the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract last summer.

Instead, Mbappe opted to sign a new deal at PSG until 2025, much to the fury of those at Los Blancos. Nevertheless, despite his “betrayal” of the club, they still want the forward to adorn the famous white shirt in the future.

With a transfer fee now likely to be needed to sign him, a deal for Mbappe will be more complicated for Real Madrid. However, they want to sign one of the greatest talents on the planet, and have begun talks with PSG over a possible transfer, according to The Athletic.

Unfortunately for the reigning European champions, PSG are unlikely to sell Mbappe under any circumstances. This may mean that Real Madrid must wait another two years in order to sign Mbappe on a free, and hope that he joins them this time.