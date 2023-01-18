Memphis Depay goes AWOL for Barcelona ahead of Copa del Rey tie

Memphis Depay’s time at Barcelona looks to be at an end, with a move away in January very likely. The Dutchman’s contract at Barca expires at the end of this season, but the club look set to cash in on him this month.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Barca want to move Depay on this month, and the 30-year-old is keen to see more first team football, having made just four appearances under Xavi Hernandez this season. A switch to La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid seems most likely, with Depay having reportedly agreed personal terms with Diego Simeone’s side.

Despite his lack of minutes, Xavi is a big fan of Depay. However, his opinion of the forward may have gone down since making that statement, with news that Depay has not appeared for training at Barcelona, as per MD.

The squad are training on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Thursday’s Copa del Rey last 16 tie against Ceuta, with all fit members expected to train. However, it appears that Depay has not shown up as intended.

It remains to be seen whether this is a move by Depay to force a transfer away from the club, or whether it is simply a fitness-related matter. Nevertheless, the Dutchman’s days at the club look numbered.