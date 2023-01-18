Memphis Depay departure allows for Gavi first team registration

Memphis Depay’s impending departure from Barcelona will free up some crucial funds at the club. Although a replacement will likely be required for head coach Xavi Hernandez’s squad, there is expected to be space in the budget for other moves to be made.

Specifically, Depay’s move to Atletico will free up enough space in the wage budget to register’s Gavi’s new contract at Barca, according to La portera de Nunez. The teenager is still registered at La Liga under his Barca Atletic deal, which has prevented him from receiving a first team squad number.

However, it seems that Gavi is set to have his new contract registered by La Liga, which would open the door to him getting his hands on the number six jersey at the club, previously held by his boss Xavi.

Barcelona had been desperate to secure Gavi’s new deal at the club, with the 18-year-old set to have a long and prestigious career at the Blaugrana.