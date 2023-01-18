Marcelo Brozovic set to turn down Barcelona

With Sergio Busquets likely to leave Barcelona following the expiration of his contract at the end of the season, the club have begun their search for his replacement.

Several players have been linked, including Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi and N’Golo Kante of Barcelona. However, with neither likely to sign this summer, other targets have been identified. One of those is Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic, who is rumoured to be included in a swap deal between the clubs and Franck Kessie.

Brozovic would likely fit head coach Xavi Hernandez’s system better than Kessie does, so a deal would be a fruitful one for the Blaugrana. However, it appears that the Croatian international isn’t keen on a move to Catalonia, according to Fichajes.

Brozovic is said to prefer to remain with Inter rather than move to Barca, meaning that the La Liga leaders must now look at other targets as they try to identify Busquets’ replacement for next season.