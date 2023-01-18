Marcelo Bielsa to be offered return to international football by World Cup giant

Iconic Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa is yet to take a position following his departure from Leeds United last season, but he has not been short of offers. Another one is set to arrive at his desk before long.

After being sacked by Leeds, Bielsa took some time out before agreeing to become Athletic Club manager for the second time if his candidate for the Presidency won the elections. As it was, Ernesto Valverde ended up with the job, as a partner of Jon Uriarte.

Following their failure to get out of the group stages, Todofichajes say that Mexico have settled on Bielsa as their number one choice for the next World Cup cycle. Bielsa has previously managed Argentina and Chile internationally, and while he never won a trophy with the latter, he did lay the foundations for Jorge Sampaoli’s success.

Outgoing Tata Martino is of course one of Bielsa’s famed ‘disciples’, which suggests a certain degree of continuity. Yet Martino had opted for a more conservative style with Mexico at the World Cup. If there is one thing that will not be negotiated with Bielsa, it is the style.

A frequent part of the World Cup knockout stages, Mexico’s exit at the hands of Poland was seen as a significant failure. Bielsa looks to be the man chosen to make them a force to be reckoned with again – although Uruguay also attempted to bring him in, so far without fruition.