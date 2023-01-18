Luis Enrique sets out 3 transfer conditions for Atletico Madrid job

Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique seems likely to find himself a job fairly swiftly after he was dismissed by La Roja in December. However as tends to be the case with Luis Enrique, things will be done on his terms.

On Wednesday Diego Simeone declared that no-one had asked him to leave Atletico Madrid, but as a dreadful season drifts on, his future is becoming increasingly uncertain.

Luis Enrique has been strongly linked with the Atleti job, with the idea that he might make more of Atletico’s offensive talent while retaining the typical Simeone aggression.

As per Fichajes, ‘Lucho’ has laid out three demands that must be fulfilled if he is to take the job however. He would require a central defender in order to improve the playing out of the ball from the back, a creative holding midfielder or ‘pivote’ in order to help direct matches, and finally a forward capable of playing out wide or through the middle in a mobile fashion. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal or Dani Olmo come to mind in a Spain shirt, as does Ferran Torres through the middle.

Whether Atletico Madrid have the resources to commit to the calibre of player that Luis Enrique would want is another matter. Without major sales, it seems unlikely that they would deprive Simeone of decent resources if they had them at their disposal. Luis Enrique is a demanding man to work under and over, which may turn some potential employers off him.