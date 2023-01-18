Juventus striker offers himself to Real Madrid

With Karim Benzema’s future at Real Madrid unknown, Carlo Ancelotti may be on the lookout for a new striker in the summer. The club captain is yet to renew his contract, which expires at the end of this season, and may depart as his playing career begins to wind down.

Names such as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been spoken about as long term targets, and Tottenham’s Harry Kane has also been mentioned. Club officials will be desperate to bring in a top forward who will bag a lot of goals in the famous white jersey.

A young striker is likely to be targeted, with the club’s eye on the future, but someone that will come in and be a regular starter will be a requirement also. One name that could fit both of those is Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker is still one of the best young strikers in world football, despite having had a largely underwhelming spell in Turin.

Although he hasn’t been as good as he’d like, Vlahovic is still a very good striker option for a team like Real Madrid. According to Fichajes, the young forward has offered himself to the European champions as he looks to leave Juventus.

At only 22, Vlahovic could be a fantastic acquisition for Real Madrid with the future in mind. If he can recapture his form at Fiorentina, he would be a super signing.