“I have lost the most in this story” – VAR official apologises following error in Cadiz-Elche match

The fallout is continuing from Cadiz’s controversial La Liga draw against Elche on Monday night. The Andalusian were leading with ten minutes remaining of the fixture, when Ezequiel Ponce equalised for the visitors.

VAR allowed the goal, but further replayed showed that Ponce was offside in the build-up, meaning that it should have been disallowed. Ponce’s goal meant that Cadiz had to settle for a share of the spoils, and were angered by the failings of the technology used.

Repercussions have already begun following the incident. The VAR officials who oversaw the match have both been stripped of their officiating duties for this week’s Copa del Rey ties. Javier Iglesias Villanueva was in charge of the technology for the game on Monday, and will now not oversee Atletico Madrid’s trip to Levante on Wednesday evening.

Following the backlash received by himself and assistant Isidro Diaz De Mera, Iglesias Villanueva has released a statement, as per Diario AS, in which he has taken responsibility for his error during the match on Monday.

“After what happened in the Cadiz-Elche match of the 17th matchday of the First Division League and the subsequent avalanche of comments, criticisms and speculations poured on this subject, I have felt the need, with the support of the CTA, to write this writing to express my feelings. It is simple and difficult at the same time to pronounce these words, just as obvious and painful: I was wrong.

“I don’t feel like using an automaton and hackneyed speech to say things like: we all make mistakes, the players fail, as do the coaches. I prefer to write from the absolute sincerity of what I feel and without falling into victimhood since it is something I hate. And what I feel is anger, anger, pain and disappointment with myself for the mistake made.”

Iglesias Villanueva concluded his statement by admitting that he feels that he has been hurt most by the incident, and stated that he feels that referees shouldn’t need to explain their decisions in the future.

“I am not in favour of referees talking about plays or explaining our mistakes, but surely because of the exceptional nature of the situation, the fans and football deserved it this time. I have lost the most in this story, but I reiterate, no one can question the honesty of the Spanish referees or mine after so many years of involvement and professionalism.”

