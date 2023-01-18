“Guardiola has called him 3 times” – Velez Sarsfield President admits starlet contact

Manchester City continue to pursue the best young talents in Latin America, as Maximo Perrone becomes their latest Argentine in their crosshairs. As Barcelona pursue Gianluca Prestianni, Pep Guardiola is attempting to poach one of his teammates.

The 20-year-old central midfielder is keen to move to City, as per MD, but the Velez Sarsfield President Sergio Rapisarda has told them they must up their offer.

“They have made us an offer, but it has not convinced us. We are talking about a great player, (Pep) Guardiola has called him three times, but it is not enough.”

Perrone’s release clause is thought to be around €8m, a figure easily within City’s budget.

Following on from the success of Julian Alvarez at City, and the rapid development of Enzo Fernandez at Benfica, they will no doubt be keen to ensure they do not lose a potential pearl.

That said both Alvarez and Fernandez were performing at the top level in Argentina for River Plate, thus placing similar expectations on Perrone would be grossly unfair. In addition, City likely see it as an investment opportunity. Perrone will likely retain his value and for a side of City’s wealth, he is worth the risk.

Image via EFE/ Raul Martinez