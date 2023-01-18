Fabrizio Romano gives inside track on Ivan Fresneda race – four teams to battle it out

Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda has made waves since arriving in the Real Valladolid first team, attracting the attention of the European elite before making 10 appearances this season.

Standing out for his physical attributes, one-on-one defending and battling mentality, Fresneda has all of the ingredients to go on and become a top right-back for many years to come. While interest is not a surprise, the speed and degree has moved at a rapid pace.

Fresneda has played just 13 games for La Pucela, and his release clause is thought to be around €10m currently. However should he play just 9 more, it could rise to €30m, meaning those interested are under time-pressure to get a deal done.

According to Fabrizio Romano, there are four main contenders for his signature.

“Arsenal, Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle have been monitoring Fresneda but at the moment there’s still no official bid on Valladolid’s table. These are the clubs in the race, feeling is that it will take some days to understand who’s gonna sign this super talented 2004-born right back.”

Those comments were made in his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside.

Rarely does a player attract so much attention from so little game time, but the fact that so many of Europe’s top teams are interested shows that the top scouts see an excellent talent burgeoning. With doubts continuing over Dani Carvajal and Cesar Azpilicueta aging, Spain fans will be reassured by the trajectory of Fresneda.

Image via Bagu Blanco