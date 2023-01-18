Fabrizio Romano confirms Memphis Depay move to Atletico Madrid

After weeks of rumours over his future, Memphis Depay is now set to leave Barcelona in the coming days.

The Dutchman has struggled for game time under head coach Xavi Hernandez this season, having made just four appearances. He has fallen behind the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres in the pecking forward.

Barcelona initially wanted to keep Depay for the rest of the season, before letting him leave when his contract expired in June. However, they decided last week to let him leave, providing that any deal made financial sense for the club.

Atletico Madrid identified Depay as a replacement for Joao Felix, who left for Chelsea earlier this month. Atleti wanted to sign him on initial loan deal until the end of the season, before signing him permanently when his contract ran out. However, Barcelona demanded that they receive a fee for any deal, and set an initial asking price of €7m.

Now, it appears that they will receive approximately half of that, as Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Atleti and Barca have agreed a deal for Depay, which will be worth €3/4m. The forward will complete medical tests in the next few days, and will sign a contract until the summer of 2025.

Atleti will hope to have Depay available for this weekend’s La Liga match against Real Valladolid. For Barcelona, they will now search for a replacement forward.