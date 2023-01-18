Ex-Barcelona player seen leaving Shakira’s house after party blasting Bizarrap song

Barcelona icon Gerard Pique is a magnet for headlines in normal times, but following his split with Shakira, the pair have gone public with their attempts to get one over on each other.

The Colombian singer made no attempt to conceal who her latest song was aimed at in her Music Sessions #53 with Bizarrap, mentioning Pique and his partner Clara Chia by name. The song included several insults towards Pique, as well as comparing Chia to a Renault Twingo car and a Casio watch.

Since, Pique has been seen driving one and sporting the other, as he attempts to laugh off her insults. Casio also became the sponsor of his latest project the King’s League.

It appears both are making money out of it, with Shakira hosting a party at her house in Barcelona on Saturday night to celebrate the success of her song, as per Diario AS.

Spotted leaving the party in his car, blasting the Shakira-Bizarrap song no less, was former Barcelona forward Patrick Kluivert. The Dutchman and his Colombian wife Rosanna are reportedly close friends with Shakira and he attended the party.

Of course Pique and Kluivert never crossed paths on the pitch, but were working together less than three years ago. Kluivert was a technical director of La Masia at Barcelona while Pique was still playing there. It appears Kluivert knows which half of the split he is intent on maintaining a relationship with.