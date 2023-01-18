Carlo Ancelotti wants Real Madrid defender out in January transfer window

Real Madrid have a number of underutilised players on the fringes of their squad, but there are few that manager Carlo Ancelotti shows an active interest in seeing out the door.

That appears to be the case for Alvaro Odriozola though. The 27-year-old right-back has been a non-factor since returning from his loan at Fiorentina last summer.

According to Todofichajes, Odriozola believes he can convince Ancelotti to give him a chance in the absence of Dani Carvajal and Lucas Vazquez, both of home are injured. He has 18 months left on his deal and has no intention of leaving the club at present.

However all signs suggest that Ancelotti will opt for one of Brazilian youngster Vinicius Tobias or veteran Nacho Fernandez there. He could also use Eder Militao there.

Ancelotti supposedly is awaiting his departure before the end of the January transfer window, as he does not believe he is a viable option.

Odriozola has not been trusted at Real Madrid almost since his injury in his first season. He has only made it past the 1,000-minute barrier once in his second season, after which he was loaned out to Bayern Munich.