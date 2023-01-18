Barcelona star turns down €20m annual salary to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo might have opened the door for more major stars to follow him to Saudi Arabia, but Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets will not be one of them, as per Catalunya Radio.

According to their information, Al Nassr were prepared to put €20m per season on the table for the 34-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Yet Sport say that he has ruled out that possibility. He has still not worked out whether he wants to remain at Barcelona this season or head further afield, but if he does, then he would be keener on a move to Major League Soccer’s Inter Miami rather than Saudi Arabia.

Manager Xavi Hernandez has publicly and privately declared his wish for Busquets to stay for the coming season, with a decision expected in February or March.

Busquets has been heavily questioned in recent seasons, and there is an acknowledgement that the Blaugrana must look for successor. In the meantime, he was at the heart of their best performance of the season against Real Madrid.