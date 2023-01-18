Barcelona looking to sell Brazilian youngster following failed spell

Real Madrid signed Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in successive windows from Brazilian clubs, and both have proven to be great finds for Los Blancos.

Having seen how successful their El Clasico rivals were at finding young talent in the country, Barcelona tried their hand and signed two young talents of their own in Matheus Fernandes and Gustavo Maia.

The former played just 17 minutes for the first team, before having his contract terminated in 2021. Fernandes was expensive for Barca, having paid €10m to sign him from Palmeiras, and then they had to pay another €7.7m to the player himself having terminated his contract early.

Maia’s time at Barcelona hasn’t been much better. Having signed for €4.5m in 2020, the 21-year-old has failed to appear for the first team, and was recently on loan at Internacional in his homeland. Having returned to Barca recently, he is hopeful of resurrecting his career in Catalonia, as per Diario AS.

“I’m going to talk to Barca to see what’s best for everyone.”

However, Barcelona want to get rid of Maia and are reportedly desperate to sell the youngster. Having arrived with much promise, it appears that he will leave the club without a first team appearance.

