Barcelona complete signing of Argentinian wonderkid

Barcelona are committed to developing young players at the club, as they look to accumulate some of the best wonderkids in world football.

Barca have plenty of experience of signing young talent and developing them before trying them in the first team. Of the current chop, Ronald Araujo and Pedri are two who were brought through the youth teams having joined from other clubs.

Lucas Roman will hope that he can follow a similar trajectory to Araujo and Pedri, having signed for the club. The 18-year-old has joined from Ferro Carril Oeste in his homeland, and the Argentine forward will join up with Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic side.

❗ 𝐔́𝐋𝐓𝐈𝐌𝐀 𝐇𝐎𝐑𝐀 🤝 Acord amb el Ferro Carril Oeste argentí per al traspàs del jugador Lucas Román (@_ppochoo) al #BarçaAtlètic 🔗 https://t.co/SAwPrVlQD9 🤩 Benvingut!#ForçaBarça 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/CfjIaZCseG — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) January 18, 2023

Roman has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Barcelona, which will see him stay at the club until 2026. In his contract at the club, he will have a release clause of €400m, which underlines how highly rated he is by club officials.