Barcelona beat Boca Juniors and River Plate to 18-year-old forward

Following news that Barcelona are set to pursue 16-year-old Argentine winger Gianluca Prestianni, it appears Barcelona will bring in 18-year-old Lucas Roman as well.

Already called up to the under-20 national side with Javier Mascherano, Roman has played 27 times for Ferro Carril, scoring three times and assisting once.

Another golazo from young Lucas Román tonight for Ferro. Already in Mascherano’s U20 group and one to keep an eye on pic.twitter.com/hksP8uALIc — GOLAZO (@golazoargentino) May 9, 2022

As per Sport, Barcelona have completed his signing for a total of €1.2m, managing to beat Argentine giants Boca Juniors and River Plate to his signature.

Former Barcelona youth coach Oscar Hernandez Romero, formerly a coach with Mascherano at the under-20s, qualified it as a ‘good signing’.

“A winger or attacking midfielder, he is a very fast, skilful player who has a great shot from outside the area,” Hernandez concluded on Cadena SER (via MD).

Roman is due to join up with Barca Atletic this January, in a bid to give Rafa Marquez more firepower. After signing Pablo Torre last summer from Racing Santander, it shows that Mateu Alemany and Jordi Cruyff are keen to ensure the first team has plenty of young talent flowing into the first team.