Atletico Madrid turn to Memphis Depay alternatives as Barcelona negotiations stall

It seems clear that Memphis Depay is keen to leave Barcelona this January and he has a destination, but the negotiations between Atletico Madrid and the Blaugrana are yet to come to fruition.

Barcelona are demanding that Atleti pay a fee for Memphis, or include Yannick Carrasco as part of a swap deal for the Dutchman. Suggestions that have been dismissed by Los Colchoneros. In the knowledge that Memphis will be free in just six months, they are unwilling to give up anything to get him.

As per Diario AS, there are various options they have on their shortlist should a deal for Memphis be impossible this winter. Marcus Thuram of Borussia Moenchengladbach, Andre Silva of RB Leipzig and Enes Unail of Getafe are all on the table.

Meanwhile Relevo say Los Colchoneros are interested in loaning Braga forward Vitinha for the second half of the season, who has 12 goals already this season.

It may well be a further negotiation tactic from Atletico too. With the possible exception of Vitinha, bringing in Memphis would likely still be cheaper for Los Rojiblancos, depending on how much money Barcelona are asking for. By threatening to leave Barcelona without even saving on Memphis’ salary for the rest of the season, Atleti may seek to force their hand.