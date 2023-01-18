Atletico Madrid set sights on move for Bundesliga defender

One of the positions that Atletico Madrid are keen to improve their options is at left back. Having lost Renan Lodi in the summer, with the Brazilian moving to Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest, Los Rojiblancos have Reinildo Mandava and Sergio Reguilon who can play in the role.

Reinildo have been first choice this season, with Tottenham Hotspur loanee Reguilon as backup. The latter is unlikely to be kept at the club beyond this summer having been unimpressive, and he was sent off in their recent draw at Almeria.

That would leave Reinildo as the only option at left back, meaning that another player will have to be signed. According to Diario AS, Atleti have begun their search, and have identified Ramy Bensebaini as a target.

The Algerian international is a regular starter at Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, and has been impressive this season, having managed five goals in 14 league appearances. Atleti are aware of his talents, and with the left back’s contract expiring in the summer, they would be able to sign him for free.

The 27-year-old would be an excellent addition to the Atleti squad, and would compete well with Reinildo for the starting spot.

Image via Ronald Wittek