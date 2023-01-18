Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan could be set for sensational managerial swap

Diego Simeone is expected to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of this season, bringing the curtain down on one of the greatest eras of the club’s history, with Two La Liga crowns being the most notable honours during the spell.

In terms of his replacement, the favourite seems to be former Barcelona and Spain head coach Luis Enrique. Lucho is keen to return to club football following his spell in charge of La Roja, and Atleti would present an excellent challenge, although he is likely to demand changes if he gets the job.

Enrique has been linked with the vacant Brazil job, so Atleti have put together contingency plans should they not be able to land the former Barca boss. One name that has been linked in the Italian media is Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, according to Todofichajes.

Inter have had a disappointing Serie A campaign so far, sitting in fourth place, and Nerazzurri club officials are considering replacing Inzaghi at the end of the season. Their reported top target to replace the Italian is Atleti boss Simeone.

As such, a sensational swap deal could be orchestrated, if the Spanish club go for Inzaghi instead of Enrique.