Arsenal deciding on best winger as Barcelona duo linked with exit – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are on the hunt for a wide forward after Mykhaylo Mudryk ended up at Chelsea this past weekend. Barcelona might well be able to take advantage of that by selling on one of their two underperforming wingers.

However as has been demonstrated by numerous cases in the past few years at Camp Nou, the player has a strong say in whether they remain at the club. If the Blaugrana do want to make some of the €113m back that they spent on Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano explained that the Brazilian was keen to fight for his spot this season, but Caught Offside asked whether that was the case for former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres.

“I expect Barcelona to keep all their stars, excepting Memphis Depay who wants to leave the club in January. Both Raphinha and Ferran Torres want to continue at the club, so this is the situation as of now. Arsenal are discussing internally about the best candidate for new winger.”

Romano responded in his Daily Briefing, where he updates on all the latest major transfer stories.

While it might suit Barcelona (and the players) to keep both of them this season, as they make an assault on La Liga, the situation seems unsustainable in the long-term. To have both sitting on the bench would be a questionable use of resources but an almost certain road to discontent for the players too.