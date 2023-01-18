Are Real Madrid at the start of a new era?

Winning the Champions League and La Liga double is likely to settle any nerves about the direction of a club, especially in the fashion that Real Madrid did last year. Los Blancos put together a run against arguably the best teams in Europe last season, seeing them off with cinematic drama.

In addition, Karim Benzema picked up the Ballon D’Or award, while Luka Modric elevated himself into the discussion for best ever central midfielder. Yet in a recent press conference, Carlo Ancelotti declared that Real Madrid were entering a new era.

“It is a young team. Because everyone talks about Modric, Kroos or Benzema, but there were already youngsters and there are more who have arrived this year. I think we are at the beginning of a cycle. It is a moment of transition from one fantastic era to another. There are players who will take command of this team, of the Kroos, Modric or Benzema.”

Of course the discussion about who those stars will be is the cause of much speculation. With the growing cost of supporting a football team, elite teams are more in need of bona fide stars than ever.

Naturally, there are ways to circumvent this, by picking up sportswear or football kits from the likes of CouponBirds. Just by searching for popular brands sites like Adidas.com, supporters can make fandom more affordable by using coupons.

Looking at the current crop of Real Madrid youngsters, the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga look set to a part of elite football for many years to come. Forwards Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior making strides into global stardom too, and bring with them many Brazilian fans.

However there is a feeling that when the likes of Modric, Benzema and Kroos depart, that Los Blancos will need a star with a strong brand in order to dominate the market too.

Perhaps that might be 16-year-old Endrick Felipe, whom Florentino Perez has already committed many millions to. He is touted to be the next big thing on the block, coming in a long line of global Brazilian stars.

Yet Perez in particular has an itch to scratch where Kylian Mbappe was supposed to be. The French forward turned Los Blancos down last summer, causing outrage in Madrid. Still, there is a sense that if Mbappe could be brought to the Santiago Bernabeu, then it is the only logical solution. As the footballer predicted to dominate the rest of the 2020s, he would lend the Real Madrid brand a quality nobody else can – at least at the moment.

In a purely footballing sense, Ancelotti might be right that Los Blancos are moving into new territory beyond their golden era of the last decade. With Real Madrid, it is never purely football though, and in terms of the brand and the football behemoth, it feels as if the Bernabeu is waiting for a new star to take the torch onwards this decade.