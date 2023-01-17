Zinedine Zidane in line for return to football management

Zinedine Zidane has been out of work since leaving Real Madrid for a second time in the summer of 2021. In that time, he has been linked to numerous posts across Europe.

The one that seemed most likely to happen was the France job. With Didier Deschamps contract set to expire following the resumption of the World Cup, Zidane was expected to take over at the start of this year. Instead, the FFF opted to give Deschamps a new deal until 2026.

The news of his countryman’s renewal was disappointing for Zidane, but he must now set his sights on his next opportunity. According to Todofichajes, that next opening will be at one of his former clubs from his playing days.

Juventus have had an underwhelming season under Max Allegri, currently sitting in third place and 10 points behind leaders Napoli, who embarrassed the Old Lady on Friday night. That 5-1 defeat in Naples has piled the pressure on Allegri, who is likely to be without a job unless he can turn the club’s fortunes around.

Zidane has reportedly been contacted by Juventus club officials, and if a move does happen, it’s likely to be in the summer.

