Yannick Carrasco’s agent gives update on Barcelona transfer

The Memphis Depay transfer saga is hotting up, with the Dutchman now not the only player involved in negotiations between Barcelona and various clubs.

Atletico Madrid still seems like the most likely destination for the 30-year-old, who is very likely to depart the Camp Nou this month. Inter Milan were linked, but not that does not seem to be the case.

Barcelona will only let Depay go if a deal suits them, and with the club’s precarious financial situation, they will be tough on any suitors. Should a club wish to buy the forward, Barca will demand €7m. With Atletico unlikely to pay this amount, a swap deal may be more possible.

Barca want Yannick Carrasco as part of a deal with Atleti for Depay, although Los Rojiblancos aren’t overly keen on including the Belgian winger in negotiations. However, Carrasco’s agent has confirmed to Nieuwsblad, via Marca, that discussions are ongoing in regards to both players.

“The plan is to trade Yannick (Carrasco) for Memphis (Depay). There is nothing concrete yet, nor do I know if it will work, but negotiations are ongoing. Yannick likes Barca and is a good player.”

Atleti will be less than pleased that this information has been released to the public, but it seems that a deal could be possible to see Carrasco head to Catalonia, with Depay off to the Spanish capital.