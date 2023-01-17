WATCH: Disgraceful Dani Ceballos aggression towards Gavi caught on camera

Tempers tend to flare up during El Clasico and in some cases, the players go about ensuring that it happens anyway. During Real Madrid’s 3-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Supercup, two incidents seem to illustrate deliberate attempts to provoke a reaction from Gavi.

No player would have been better for Real Madrid to get sent off than Gavi on Sunday night, with the 18-year-old scoring the first and assisting the next two.

When Dani Ceballos entered the fray, he was seen debating possession with Gavi, before clearly attempting to pull Gavi’s hair. Thereafter, Karim Benzema has a second go at provoking him.

Ceballos and Gavi both play with an edge that aids their game, but puts them at risk of red cards from time to time. The pair hail from the same part of the world, on the outskirts of Sevilla. Gavi grew up in Los Palacios y Vilafranca, just a 20-minute drive from Utrera where Ceballos was raised.

While Gavi left Real Betis for Barcelona at just ten years of age, Ceballos continued through the ranks at the Benito Villamarin. Making a name for himself as a teenager in the first team, he moved to Real Madrid at the age of 21 in 2017.