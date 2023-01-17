Trio of European giants interested in Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez

Nacho Fernandez has been a loyal servant to Real Madrid, despite having never been a regular starter for a prolonged period of time. The defender is in his 23rd year as a player at the club, having joined the youth ranks back in 2001.

His versatility has been one of the reasons why he has been so valuable over the years, with his ability to play all across the back line. Although he is a natural central defender, he can cover adeptly in either fullback position, like he did in the victory over Valencia last Wednesday.

Despite Nacho’s commitment to Real Madrid, this season may be his last at the club. With his contract expiring at the end of the season, and with a renewal not currently likely, his future is unknown. The 32-year-old may opt for a new challenge, in a bid to get more first team football.

According to Fichajes, three European clubs have made contact with the defender’s representatives. Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are interested in Nacho, as are German champions Bayern Munich. All three clubs believe that the Spanish international would be a valuable member of their squads, primarily due to his versatility.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will offer Nacho a new deal. If not, they will lose one of their most loyal servants for nothing.