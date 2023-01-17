“They will come with desire” – Pau Torres expects to face fired up Real Madrid side

Despite dropping two points away at Celta Vigo on Friday night, Villarreal are in a very good place right now. Before that match, they had won their previous six in all competitions, and now sit in fifth place in La Liga.

One of those six victories was against Real Madrid earlier this month, as goals from Yeremy Pino and Gerard Moreno condemned Los Blancos to defeat, despite a Karim Benzema penalty. Villarreal were very impressive in that match, and will hope to produce a similar performance when they take them on again in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Pau Torres is one of the most important players in the Yellow Submarine side, and he has been delighted with the team’s recent form, as per MD.

“Both the fans and the team are going in the same direction and we are enjoying it. We really wanted the cup to return to Villarreal and we face this next match with the illusion of being in the next round.”

Real Madrid will enter the game on the back of a disappointing Superclasico defeat to Barcelona in Riyadh, but Torres is under no illusions as to how difficult the task will be for Villarreal.

“It will be a motivated Real Madrid side. They will be eager to get out of their bad situation that they are going through, which really is something that could happen to any team.

“They will come with desire, but we also have a lot of that.”

Los Blancos will be hopeful of ending their poor run of form, but it will be hard to bet against Villarreal at the moment, with how well they are playing under Quique Setien.