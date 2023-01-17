Stan Collymore compares Mykhaylo Mudryk to controversial ex-Real Madrid star

Chelsea have once again shocked the world by paying over the odds for latest hot property on the transfer market, agreeing to a deal that could extend up to €100m including variables for Mykhaylo Mudryk. The Ukrainian winger is undoubtedly talented, but has only played 44 senior games of football.

However relatively few seem to have doubts about Mudryk. Speaking to Caught Offside in an exclusive interview, Stan Collymore explained exactly why the Blues had spent so much on him.

“As for Mudryk’s potential, teams, not just Chelsea, have high expectations for the lad. There are other clubs who believe he is a future Ballon d’Or winner so he’s clearly very, very highly rated.”

He even compared Mudryk to a former Real Madrid player, who at one time was the world-record transfer fee.

“I’m not going to predict Mudryk’s future and say he’s going to win the Ballon d’Or, it’s way too early for any of that – but he is a good player. He’s direct, he’s got outrageous pace, very confident, he can weigh in with goals and he can beat defenders before putting in good crosses.”

“I think he’ll get physically bigger and stronger as he develops at Chelsea similar to how Gareth Bale developed at Spurs. Both left-wingers, both have that ability to blast past opposition players so if there was a comparison to be made, I think Mudryk could replicate the type of player Bale was.”

If Mudryk can replicate something like the player that Bale was at his peak, then the fee will likely work out as reasonable for Chelsea. Few were able to stop the Welshman in full flow and in the end, more than anything else, it was injuries that did so.