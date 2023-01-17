Spanish duo among list of Hugo Lloris replacements for Tottenham Hotspur

Hugo Lloris has been one of the best goalkeepers of modern history. The Frenchman has starred for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League since joining from Lyon in 2012.

Lloris’ crowning achievement came in 2018, when he captained his nation to World Cup glory in Russia, defeating Croatia 4-2 in the final. Despite his successes, the 36-year-old has been prone to errors fairly regularly.

In the North London derby on Sunday, he fumbled the ball into his own net as Arsenal won 2-0, and the error wasn’t his first of the season, which is a concern to head coach Antonio Conte. With his age and proneness to mistakes, the Italian is looking to replace Lloris, with a five-man shortlist having been drawn up, according to SunSport.

Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is one name being touted, with the 30-year-old having been a very good servant for Atleti since joining in 2014, but the La Liga club are reportedly eyeing up a move for Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili to replace the Slovenian. This could mean that he is available to Spurs.

Spanish keepers David Raya and Robert Sanchez are also names being thrown about, with Fichajes reporting that the duo are among three names being considered by Conte. Raya, who plays for Brentford, and Sanchez of Brighton were both part of the Spain team at last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

A move to Spurs would represent a step up for either keeper, which may help their bid to oust current La Roga number one Unai Simon.

