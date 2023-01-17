Sevilla to recall Argentinian forward for La Liga relegation battle

Sevilla have had a disastrous league campaign so far this season. Following Saturday’s bitterly disappointing 2-1 at Girona, Jorge Sampaoli’s side sit second bottom of La Liga and two points inside the relegation zone.

Having started the season with Julen Lopetegui at the helm, Sampaoli has now taken the reins but the defeat have yet to improve. There is even talk that the Italian could be sacked, despite having taken charge of just 16 games.

Several key players have underperformed, including Youssef En-Nesyri and Papu Gomez. One of their important players from recent seasons had been Lucas Ocampos. The Argentine had a difficult end to last season, and the decision was taken to ship him out to Ajax for this campaign.

However, it seems that his efforts are best served in Andalusia rather than Amsterdam, and the club are expected to recall him in January, as per Fichajes.

With his return, Sevilla will be hopeful that Ocampos can hit form again and inspire his teammates to avoid relegation.