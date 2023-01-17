Real Madrid edge ahead of Barcelona in race for solution at right-back

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have chronic issues at the right-back spot, and it appears they have both settled on the same player as their primary choice to solve them.

The Blaugrana have yet to find a solid replacement since Dani Alves left the first time round, with Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde filling in during the big games so far this season. Their last-minute addition of Hector Bellerin has done little to settle concerns about the flank.

Meanwhile Real Madrid appear to have come to the end of their patience with Dani Carvajal. An excellent player at his best, and a solid option, his best has become more and more infrequent of late. Despite a good run in the closing stages of last season, and a good start to this one, once again they are struggling to get reliable play from him.

Barcelona had decided that Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard was the ideal option on the right side. The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer of 2024, and has fallen out with coach Julian Nagelsmann. Pavard looks set to leave this summer for a reasonable price of €35m.

However Todofichajes say that Los Blancos have edged ahead in the race for his signature. Real Madrid have far more room for manoeuvre financially, but also enjoy a good relationship with Bayern, in contrast to Barcelona.