“No one has personally asked me to leave” – Diego Simeone speaks on Atletico Madrid exit rumours

Having already been knocked out of the Champions League, and sitting 13 points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, the Copa del Rey is Atletico Madrid’s last realistic opportunity for a trophy this season.

It has been a disappointing campaign for Los Rojiblancos, who have struggled in front of goal. Just 24 goals in 17 matches means that they sit fourth in the league, and Diego Simeone will hope that his side have their shooting boots on during Wednesday’s tie against Levante.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Simeone explained that his players are determined to turn their season around, starting with Wednesday’s cup tie.

“The boys are enthusiastic to reverse this situation that we have experienced since the break and prior to the World Cup. It’s been a regular to bad season. For me there is growth after the break, hopefully we will continue in that line.”

Rumours have persisted that Simeone could be set to end this 11-year stay at Atleti at the end of the season. However, he stated that no one at the club has asked him to quit.

“No one has personally asked me to leave.”

Should it be his final campaign, Simeone will be desperate to make sure that it doesn’t end trophyless.