Memphis Depay’s lawyer addresses Inter-Barcelona swap speculation

Somewhere along the line, there is a desire for Memphis Depay to leave Barcelona this winter. Whether that be from the player or the club, speculation continues to rage on that he will exit in the next two weeks.

Heavily linked with Atletico Madrid, the latest speculation is that he might head to Inter in a swap deal with Joaquin Correa.

However Memphis’ lawyer Sebastien Ledure has denied that story outright.

“There are no negotiations ongoing for Memphis to join Inter. I can deny all these links — it’s not a possibility we are discussing.”

EXCL. Memphis Depay’s lawyer Sebastien Ledure: “There are no negotiations ongoing for Memphis to join Inter. I can deny all these links — it’s not a possibility we are discussing”. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB Understand Depay will leave Barça in January, as Atlético Madrid remain interested. pic.twitter.com/T91CtJOiYF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2023

Memphis has started just three games this season, accumulating a measly 206 minutes, within which he has returned a single goal. Although he missed October and November through injury, his role does not appear to have changed since the World Cup break.

Despite Xavi Hernandez’s public statements that ‘hopes Memphis stays’ and that ‘he will be important’, all of the current evidence suggests the contrary. The only game he has featured in since returning from Qatar was against fourth-tier Intercity, where he was also taken off.