Memphis Depay to Atletico Madrid deal held up despite contract agreement

Memphis Depay appears to be edging ever closer to the exit door at Camp Nou after a turbulent 18 months at Barcelona.

The Dutch forward looked as if he would be the star of the show after the departure of Lionel Messi, but the arrival of Xavi Hernandez heralded him falling out of favour.

According to MD, he now has a contract agreed with Atletico Madrid to leave this January, keeping him in Spain until 2025. However there has been no advance in the agreement between the clubs.

Barcelona are happy to see Memphis out the door – provided he brings in some money. Alternatively they would accept Yannick Carrasco in a swap deal for the Dutchman. Therein lies the problem.

Los Colchoneros are keen on Memphis, but in the knowledge that he will be free in six months, are not willing to give up much in return. Certainly seeing Carrasco leave was not in their plans, although Barcelona expect him to pressure for an exit.

It seems the two are locked in a stalemate on the deal. In spite of that, the smart resolution to the situation would end with at least Memphis headed to Los Rojiblancos. As it is, the status quo suits nobody, with Memphis picking a up a reasonable wage for a marginal role in the Barcelona team, while Atleti are chronically lacking in goals currently.