Luis Enrique “waiting on offer” to manage Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone looks to be on his way out of Atletico Madrid, with the Argentine set to call time on his 11-year spell in the Spanish capital.

Simeone has overseen a golden period of success as Atleti boss, which has included two La Liga titles. However, it appears that he will add no more honours to his collection, unless the club can win the Copa del Rey this season.

Atleti have begun the search for Simeone’s replacement, with the favourite for the job being former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique. According to Deportes Cuatro, Enrique is keen on taking over from Simeone, and is awaiting contact from Los Rojiblancos.

Lucho admitted that he wants to return to club management following his spell in charge of La Roja, and Atleti could be the perfect opportunity to elevate his stock again. He had a rather underwhelming spell in international football, but was fantastic as boss of Barcelona, having won nine major honours during his time in charge.

Despite the rumours, Simeone confirmed that he has not been asked to leave Atleti, meaning that Enrique may miss out on a move to the Spanish capital.