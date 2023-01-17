Lionel Scaloni identifies Spanish player he’d love to have at Argentina

Lionel Scaloni is still on top of the world, having guided Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar at the end of last year. La Albiceleste became world champions for the first time since 1986 after defeating France on penalties in Doha.

Scaloni added the World Cup to the Finalissima and Copa America, which was Argentina’s first trophy in 28 years, to his list of honours as Argentina boss. The 44-year-old was not wanted by many Argentine fans when he took the job on initially, but has certainly silenced his doubters now.

Despite having an abundance of talent in his squad, including former Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, Scaloni admitted that he would love to have a member of the current Barcelona squad in his Argentina team, as per Sport.

“If I could have a pass and take any Spanish player for my national team, it would be Pedri.”

Like Xavi at Barcelona, Scaloni adopts a 4-3-3 which would mean that Pedri would feel at home in the La Albiceleste team. Playing alongside the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Alexis Mac Allister, it would be a scary thought if the 20-year-old had been able to play for the South American country.