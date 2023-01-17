Latest Vinicius Junior racism case receives another disappointing response

Vinicius Junior has been racially abused en masse on five occasions. A shocking statement in of itself, but even more disgraceful when the reaction has been so weak.

The latest incident occurred on the 29th of December during Real Valladolid-Real Madrid, as the Brazilian walked off following his substitution against Real Valladolid. Passing the Valladolid fans, monkey chants were audible on video.

The protocol followed by La Liga is that they pass the matter onto the Anti-Violence Committee, a body set up by the Ministry for Sport to deal with all forms of discrimination.

As per Marca, they have expressed their ‘absolute rejection’ of the actions. As a next step, they will attempt to identify the culprits and take the necessary measures in order to punish them.

They came back with the same result from an investigation into a racist incident in women’s football, as Mayra Ramirez was abused during Alhama-Levante.

However this is the same reaction that has been handed out before, with little consequence. There has been no wider consequences for the institutions involved, and very few culprits identified. This was never better exemplified than by the abuse suffered by Vinicius at the Civitas Metropolitano earlier in the season. Hundreds of fans were caught on video chanting ‘Vinicius is a monkey’, but only three were ever identified and punished.