Hope for Real Madrid as Manchester United wonderkid rejects new contract

Real Madrid are always on the lookout for the next big breakthrough talents to emerge in the world of football. Having already signed Endrick Felipe from Palmeiras, the club have turned their attention to other targets.

One of those is Alejandro Garnacho. The winger is highly regarded by Los Blancos, as well as at his current club of Manchester United. The Red Devils signed the 18-year-old from Real Madrid’s city rivals Atletico Madrid in 2020, and has broken into the first team this season under head coach Erik Ten Haag.

With Garnacho’s improved standing under Ten Haag, and with his current deal expiring next summer, United have proposed contract talks with the winger, who is eligible to play for Spain or Argentina at international level.

However, they have been left disappointed as Garnacho has turned down their latest offer, according to The Independent (as per Diario AS). The player is unhappy with wage offered, which is reported to be £20,000 a week, which would’ve been over three times more than what he earns currently.

These latest developments will encourage Real Madrid, who will be hopeful of stealing Garnacho away from Manchester United’s clutches.